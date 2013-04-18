BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Apr 18- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Tarini Oriental Tinmer logs 11/04 12/04 ----- nil 4,048 nil 341 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 14/04 17/04 ----- 3,460 nil nil 5,040 3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 17/04 18/04 ----- TOCOME nil nil 7,000 4) Jag Preeti Ancheril FO 18/04 18/04 ----- nil TOCOME nil 5,450 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 16/04 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350 /55 18/04 18/04 3) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 18/04 18/04 4) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 18/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 19/04 2) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 19/04 3) Saigan Princess O Exim TimberLogs nil 5,313 nil 19/04 4) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 20/04 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/04 6) Nara Inter Ocean FO 30,500 nil nil 20/04 7) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/04 8) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 21/04 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/04 10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/04 11) Iblea Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 66,000 nil 22/04 12) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/04 13) Mare Pacific ULA CBFS nil 8,500 nil 22/04 14) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 23/04 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 23/04 16) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 23/04 17) Gas Master Pearl Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 23/04 18) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 25/04 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 25/04 20) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/04 21) Vine II Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 27/04 22) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/04 23) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M