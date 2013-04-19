Apr 19- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Tarini Oriental Tinmer logs 11/04 12/04 ----- nil 4,352 nil 38 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 17/04 18/04 19/04 4,954 nil nil 2,256 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 18/04 18/04 19/04 nil nil 401/274 18/325 4) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand 18/04 19/04 ----- nil TOCOME nil 32,303 5) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 19/04 19/04 19/04 nil nil nil250/350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 16/04 --- 2) Saigan Princess O Exim TimberLogs nil 5,313 nil 19/04 19/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 20/04 2) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 20/04 3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/04 4) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/04 5) Nara Inter Ocean FO 30,500 nil nil 21/04 6) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 21/04 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/04 8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/04 9) Iblea Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 66,000 nil 22/04 10) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/04 11) Mare Pacific ULA CBFS nil 8,500 nil 22/04 12) Gas Master Pearl Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 22/04 13) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 23/04 14) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 23/04 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 24/04 16) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 25/04 17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/04 18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/04 19) Vine II Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 27/04 20) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/04 21) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/04 22) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 02/05 23) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 03/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL