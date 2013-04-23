Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Apr 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 16/04 20/04 ----- nil 12,500 nil 4,025 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 22/04 22/04 23/04 nil nil 404/268 18/329 3) Iblea Inter Ocean Crude oil 22/04 22/04 ----- nil nil nil 66,000 4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 22/04 22/04 ----- nil nil nil150/150 5) Gas Master Pearl Ammonia 22/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil nil 7,500 6) Mare Pacific ULA CBFS 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil nil 8,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/04 --- 2) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 23/04 23/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/04 2) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 24/04 3) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,000 nil 25/04 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/04 5) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/04 6) Vine II Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 27/04 7) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 27/04 8) Azamara Journey JMB Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 9) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/04 10) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 28/04 11) Kota Hakim PIL CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/04 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/04 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/04 14) Zim London Zim CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 15) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 02/05 16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 17) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 18) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 03/05 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05 20) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 350/250 06/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.