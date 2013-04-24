Apr 24- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) saigon Princess Oriental TimberLogs 19/04 19/04 ----- nil 3,826 nil 1,485 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 20/04 24/04 ----- nil nil nil 47,288 3) Nara Inter Ocean FO 21/04 21/04 24/04 32,988 nil nil 5,512 4) Mare Princess ULA CBFS 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil 7,100 nil 1,400 5) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise 24/04 24/04 24/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 ----- 24/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 25/04 2) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,000 nil 25/04 3) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 25/04 4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 26/04 5) Vine II Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 27/04 6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 27/04 7) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 8) Caravel Pride J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 9) Jindal Tara Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250 27/04 10) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 28/04 11) Orochids Atlantic FO nil 11,000 nil 28/04 12) Kota Hakim PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 28/04 13) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/04 14) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 29/04 15) Zim London Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 30/04 16) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 02/05 17) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/05 18) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/05 19) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 03/05 20) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 06/05 21) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 06/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL