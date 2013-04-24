UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Apr 24- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) saigon Princess Oriental TimberLogs 19/04 19/04 ----- nil 3,826 nil 1,485 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 20/04 24/04 ----- nil nil nil 47,288 3) Nara Inter Ocean FO 21/04 21/04 24/04 32,988 nil nil 5,512 4) Mare Princess ULA CBFS 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil 7,100 nil 1,400 5) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise 24/04 24/04 24/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 ----- 24/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 25/04 2) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,000 nil 25/04 3) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 25/04 4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 26/04 5) Vine II Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 27/04 6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 27/04 7) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 8) Caravel Pride J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 9) Jindal Tara Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250 27/04 10) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 28/04 11) Orochids Atlantic FO nil 11,000 nil 28/04 12) Kota Hakim PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 28/04 13) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/04 14) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 29/04 15) Zim London Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 30/04 16) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 02/05 17) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/05 18) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/05 19) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 03/05 20) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 06/05 21) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 06/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)