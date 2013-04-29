BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
Apr 29- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 25/04 25/04 ----- nil nil 767/322 22/183 2) Vine II Kinship Cement 25/04 25/04 ----- nil 1,350 nil 11,179 3) Jindal Tara Caravel CNTR 27/04 27/04 ----- nil nil nil 250 4) Orochids Atlantic FO 28/04 28/04 ----- nil nil nil 11,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 30/04 2) Kota Hakim PIL CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 4) Zim London Zim CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 5) Challenge Prem Atlantic Naphtha Ldg nil nil 01/05 6) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 02/05 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 8) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 9) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 10) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 02/05 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05 12) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 350/250 06/05 13) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 07/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four