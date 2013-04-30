Apr 30Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Orochids Atlantic FO 28/04 28/04 ----- nil Uldg nil 11,000
2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 29/04 29/04 30/04 nil nil nil550/550
3) Harsha Atlantic HSD/MS 27/04 27/04 ----- nil12668/6746 nil
Atlantic HSD/MS 27/04 27/04 ----- nil nil nil10000/6000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 767/322 25/04 ---
2) Kota Hakim PIL CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 ---
3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 ---
4) Swarna Ancheril HSD/MS nil 17000/6500 nil 30/04 ---
5) Jindal Kamakshi Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 01/05
2) Zim London Zim CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/05
3) Challenge Premier Atlantic Naphtha nil nil nil 01/05
4) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/350 01/05
5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 02/05
6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05
7) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05
8) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 02/05
9) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 02/05
10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05
11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 06/05
12) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05
13) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/05
14) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 07/05
15) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 350/250 07/05
16) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/260 08/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL