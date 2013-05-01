May 01- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Orochids Atlantic FO 28/04 28/04 ----- nil TOCOME nil 11,000 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 29/04 29/04 30/04 nil nil12558/5746550/550 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 27/04 27/04 ----- nil nil nil COMP Atlantic HSD/MS 27/04 27/04 ----- TOCOME nil nil 100/60 4) Kota Hakim PIL CNTR 30/04 30/04 ----- nil nil nil250/250 5) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 01/05 01/05 ----- nil nil nil286/350 6) Zim London Zim CNTR 01/05 01/05 ----- nil nil nil250/250 7) Swarna Kalash Ancheril HSD/MS 30/04 01/05 ----- nil TOCOME ni17000/6500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 767/322 25/04 --- 2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/04 01/05 3) Jindal Kamakshi Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/04 --- 4) Challenge Premier Atlantic Naphtha TOCOME nil nil 01/05 --- 5) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/350 01/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 02/05 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 3) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/05 4) Kos Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 02/05 5) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 02/05 6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 06/05 8) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/05 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/05 10) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 07/05 11) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 350/250 07/05 12) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/260 08/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL