May 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 05/05 05/05 ----- 22,250 nil nil 7,750 2) Dawn Meerut Ancheril Naphtha 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil nil 4,500 3) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil 231 /79 25,173 4) Lahore Express Adsteam Imp/Exp 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil nil350/250 5) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 09/05 09/05 ----- nil nil nil400/430 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil ----- 09/05 2) Strovolos Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil ----- 09/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/260 10/05 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 10/05 3) Jag Prerana Sorabji HAD nil 40,000 nil 11/05 4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 11/05 5) New Valor Atlantic Crude oil nil nil nil 12/05 6) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/260 12/05 7) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 13/05 8) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 13/05 9) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 13/05 10) Zim Pacific Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 100/80 14/05 11) Fairway Atlantic Crude oil nil 128,000 nil 14/05 12) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 14/05 13) Jakarata Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil nil 15/05 14) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 16/05 15) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 16/05 16) Sea Bird Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 64 nil 16/05 17) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 16/05 18) Kota Handal PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/200 17/05 19) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 17/05 20) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 32,000 nil nil 18/05 21) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 22) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 20/05 23) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 20/05 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 20/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL