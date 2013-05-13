May 13- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Strovolos Atlantic FO 09/05 11/05 ----- 17,957 nil nil 20,543 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 11/05 11/05 13/05 nil 36,413 nil 3,581 3) New Valor Atlantic Crude oil 12/05 12/05 ----- nil 89,990 nil 185,434 4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 12/05 12/05 13/05 nil nil 179/67 37/0 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 12/05 12/05 13/05 nil nil 189/60241/394 6) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 09/05 12/05 ----- nil 2,800 nil 13,787 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 13/05 13/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/05 2) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 14/05 3) Fairway Atlantic Crude oil nil 128,000 nil 14/05 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 14/05 5) Gotland Spirit Welhelmsen Crude oil nil 12,000 nil 15/05 6) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 15/05 7) Jakarata Express ISS CNTR nil nil nil 16/05 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 16/05 9) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 16/05 10) Sea Bird Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 64 nil 16/05 11) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 16/05 12) Kota Handal PIL CNTR nil nil 300/200 17/05 13) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 32,000 nil nil 18/05 14) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 19/05 15) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 16) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 20/05 17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 19) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 21/05 20) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 21/05 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 23/05 22) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 25/05 23) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 31/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL