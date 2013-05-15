May 15- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 09/05 12/05 ----- nil 13,000 nil 3,587 2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 14/05 14/05 15/05 nil nil 185/0 40/365 3) Fairway Atlantic Crude oil 14/05 14/05 ----- nil Uldg nil 128,993 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 15/05 15/05 ----- nil nil nil600/800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/05 --- 2) Gotland Spirit Welhelmsen Crude oil nil 12,000 nil 15/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/05 2) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil nil 16/05 3) Sea Bird Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 64 nil 16/05 4) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 17/05 5) Kota Handal PIL CNTR nil nil 300/200 17/05 6) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/05 7) Swarna Kalash Ancheril HSD nil 19,300 nil 17/05 8) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 7,900 nil 18/05 9) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 32,000 nil nil 18/05 10) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 11) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS nil 179/40 nil 19/05 12) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 20/05 13) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 15) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 21/05 16) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 21/05 17) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/05 18) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 21/05 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 23/05 20) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/05 21) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/05 22) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 25/05 23) Asia J M Baxi MOP nil 20,000 nil 25/05 24) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/05 25) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 31/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL