May 17Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jakarta Express ISS Imp/Exp 16/05 16/05 17/05 nil nil 139215/206 2) Gotland Spirit Welhe Crude oil 15/05 17/05 17/05 nil nil nil 12,875 3) Sea Bird Sorabji Gen Cargo 17/05 17/05 ----- nil nil nil 64 4) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp 17/05 17/05 17/05 nil nil nil550/550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil ----- 17/05 2) Swarna Kalash Ancheril HSD nil 19,300 nil ----- 17/05 3) Kota Handal PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/200 ----- 17/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 18/05 2) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 7,900 nil 18/05 3) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 32,000 nil nil 18/05 4) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 20/05 6) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 20/05 7) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/05 8) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS nil 17,000 nil 21/05 9) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 21/05 10) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 21/05 11) Zim China Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 21/05 12) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 21/05 13) New Fortuner Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 22/05 14) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 23/05 15) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 23/05 16) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 200/200 23/05 17) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 23/05 18) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 1,800 nil 23/05 19) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 25/05 20) Asia J M Baxi MOP nil 20,000 nil 25/05 21) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 26/05 22) Marine J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 26/05 23) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 26/05 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 27/05 25) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 28/05 26) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 30/05 27) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 01/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL