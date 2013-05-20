May 20Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today 04
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement 17/05 17/05 20/05 nil 11,243 nil 1,350
2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 18/05 19/05 20/05 nil 33,600 nil 17,029
3) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 18/05 20/05 ----- TOCOM nil nil 32,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 TBT
2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 TBT
3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 TBT
4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/05 ---
5) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 20/05 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
2) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 21/05
3) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/05
4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 22/05
5) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/SKO 15,000 nil nil 22/05
5) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/SKO 15,000 nil nil 22/05
6) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 22/05
7) New Fortuner Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 23/05
8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 23/05
9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/05
10) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/05
11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/05
12) Pacific Oasis Wilhelmsen MS nil 11,000 nil 24/05
13) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 1,800 nil 25/05
14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 25/05
15) Asia J M Baxi MOP nil 20,000 nil 25/05
16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/05
17) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 26/05
18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 27/05
19) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 28/05
20) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 01/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL