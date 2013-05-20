May 20Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today 04 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement 17/05 17/05 20/05 nil 11,243 nil 1,350 2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 18/05 19/05 20/05 nil 33,600 nil 17,029 3) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 18/05 20/05 ----- TOCOM nil nil 32,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Lok Sorabji Crude oil nil 31,000 nil 19/05 TBT 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 TBT 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 20/05 TBT 4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/05 --- 5) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,500 nil 20/05 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* #VALUE! 2) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 21/05 3) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/05 4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 22/05 5) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/SKO 15,000 nil nil 22/05 .) nil Atlantic HSD/SKO 6,000 40,000 nil 22/05 6) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 22/05 7) New Fortuner Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 23/05 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 23/05 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/05 10) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/05 11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/05 12) Pacific Oasis Wilhelmsen MS nil 11,000 nil 24/05 13) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 1,800 nil 25/05 14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 25/05 15) Asia J M Baxi MOP nil 20,000 nil 25/05 16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/05 17) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 26/05 18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 27/05 19) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 28/05 20) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 01/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL