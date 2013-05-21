May 21Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DL Rose Inter Ocean Naphtha 18/05 20/05 ----- 4,149 nil nil 30,851 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 20/05 20/05 22/05 nil nil 68/297 -/81 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil nil 628/188 80/380 4) Al Marona GAC Ammonia 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil 5,500 nil 1,850 5) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 21/05 21/05 ----- nil nil TOCOM250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/05 --- 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil 17,900 nil 21/05 TBT Atlantic MS nil 4,000 nil 21/05 --- 3) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 21/05 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 22/05 2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 15,000 nil nil 22/05 Atlantic SKO 6,000 nil nil 22/05 3) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 22/05 4) New Fortuner Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 23/05 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 23/05 6) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/05 7) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/05 8) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/05 9) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/05 10) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 400/400 23/05 11) Pacific Oasis Wilhelmsen MS nil 11,000 nil 24/05 12) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 1,800 nil 25/05 13) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/05 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/05 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 26/05 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 27/05 17) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 28/05 18) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 28/05 19) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 28/05 20) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 29/05 21) Asia J M Baxi MOP nil 20,000 nil 29/05 22) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/05 23) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 01/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL