May 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS 24/05 24/05 ----- 7,405 nil nil COMP Atlantic HSD 24/05 24/05 ----- nil 5,446 nil 10,000 2) Asia J M Baxi MOP 24/05 24/05 ----- nil 8,404 nil 11,596 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 26/05 26/05 ----- nil nil 187/26 25/319 4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic HSD 26/05 26/05 ----- 8,500 nil nil 10,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 15,000 nil nil 22/05 --- Atlantic SKO 6,000 nil nil 22/05 --- 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 22/05 --- 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 26/05 --- 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 27/05 TBT 5) Prudent Ancheril HSD 3,500 nil nil 27/05 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 28/05 2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/05 3) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 29/05 4) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/05 5) Rio Grande ExpressISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/05 6) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 29/05 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/05 8) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 30/05 9) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 31/05 10) Angel No. II Samudra C.Soda nil 7,000 nil 01/06 11) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil nil 269,000 nil 01/06 12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 03/06 13) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 300/350 03/06 14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 04/06 15) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/06 16) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 06/06 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 06/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL