Jun 03Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 26/05 26/05 ----- nil 14,200 nil 2,290 2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 29/05 03/06 03/06 nil 50,000 nil 3) Kenza Atlantic FO 31/05 31/05 ----- 5,186 nil nil 14,516 4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 01/06 01/06 ----- nil nil246 /276 5) Front Endurance GAC Crude oil 01/06 01/06 03/06 nil199,900 nil 47,193 6) Slendour PLI TimberLogs 01/06 01/06 ----- nil 2,848 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 70,000 nil nil ----- 30/05 2) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil ----- 31/05 3) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 03/06 4) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil ----- 03/06 5) Dawn Mathura J M Baxi HSD nil 40,000 nil ----- 03/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 300/350 04/06 2) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 05/06 3) South Sea Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 05/06 4) Angel No. II Samudra Caustic Soda nil 7,000 nil 06/06 5) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 06/06 6) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 06/06 7) CMA CGM CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/06 8) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 07/06 9) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 07/06 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 07/06 11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/06 12) Orient Protea AISSA EDC nil 3,800 nil 07/06 13) Uni Perfect Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil nil 07/06 14) Taba O Exim TimberLogs nil 8,000 nil 10/06 15) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 10/06 16) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/06 17) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 13/06 18) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 13/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL