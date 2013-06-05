Jun 05Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kenza Atlantic FO/FO 31/05 31/05 ----- 10,999 3,646 nil870/605 2) Slendour PLI TimberLogs 01/06 01/06 05/06 nil 2,848 nil 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 30/05 03/06 05/06 nil 35,056 nil 34,944 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil ----- 31/05 2) Dawn Mathura J M Baxi HSD nil 40,000 nil ----- 03/06 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 300/350 ----- 05/06 4) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil ----- 05/06 5) South Sea Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil ----- 05/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 06/06 2) CMA CGM CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/06 3) Angel No. II Samudra Caustic Soda nil 7,000 nil 07/06 4) Orient Protea AISSA EDC nil 3,800 nil 07/06 5) Uni Perfect Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil nil 07/06 6) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 07/06 7) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 09/06 8) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 09/06 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 09/06 10) Taba O Exim TimberLogs nil 8,000 nil 10/06 11) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 10/06 12) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/06 13) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 11/06 14) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 12/06 15) Santos Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 12/06 16) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 13/06 17) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 13/06 18) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 14/06 19) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 17/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL