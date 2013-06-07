Jun 07Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Kenza Atlantic FO/FO 31/05 31/05 07/06 13,233 9,148 nil646/552
2) Dawn Mathura J M Baxi HSD 03/06 05/06 ----- nil 14,083 nil 25,938
3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 06/06 06/06 07/06 nil nil 795/361 0/156
4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp 05/06 05/06 ----- nil nil nil300/350
5) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil 05/06 05/06 07/06 nil 18,835 nil 78,402
6) CMA CGM Turquoise CMA CGM Imp/Exp 07/06 07/06 07/06 nil nil 58/0250/255
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil ----- 31/05
2) Orient Protea AISSA EDC nil 3,800 nil ----- 07/06
3) Uni Perfect Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil nil ----- 07/06
4) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil ----- 07/06
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Angel No. II Samudra Caustic Soda nil 7,000 nil 08/06
2) Taba O Exim TimberLogs nil 8,000 nil 08/06
3) Greenwich ProgressPearl SteelPlate nil 117 nil 08/06
4) Nordic Harrier GAC Crude oil nil 138,000 nil 08/06
5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 09/06
6) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 09/06
7) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/06
8) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 10/06
9) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/06
10) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 11/06
11) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 11/06
12) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 11/06
13) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/06
14) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 12/06
15) Santos Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 12/06
16) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 12/06
17) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 12/06
18) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxit nil 2,700 nil 12/06
19) Six Ace 12 Inter Ocean MS nil 25,000 nil 12/06
20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 13/06
21) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 14/06
22) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/260 14/06
23) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 14/06
24) Gas Cat Pearl Ammonia nil 8,400 nil 14/06
25) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 17/06
26) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 17/06
NOTE:-
