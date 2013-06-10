Jun 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Vine 2 Kinship Cement 31/05 08/06 10/06 nil 11,500 nil 1,121
2) Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS 07/06 07/06 10/06 nil29872/4830 nil 128
3) Taba O Exim Timber 08/06 08/06 ----- nil nil nil 10,990
4) Nordic Harrier GAC Crude oil 08/06 08/06 10/06 nil 46,400 nil 92,228
5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 09/06 09/06 10/06 nil nil 125/24 87/112
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/06 10/06
2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/06 10/06
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/06
2) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 11/06
3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 12/06
4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 12/06
5) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/06
6) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 12/06
7) Six Ace 12 Inter Ocean MS nil 25,000 nil 12/06
8) Doric Pioneer Atlantic MS nil 15,000 nil 12/06
9) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 13/06
10) Guru Prasad Pearl Coke nil 2,700 nil 13/06
11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 13/06
12) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 14/06
13) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 14/06
14) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/06
15) Gas Cat Pearl Ammonia nil 8,400 nil 14/06
16) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 14/06
17) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 15/06
18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/06
19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/06
20) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 18/06
21) PVT Eagle Atlantic Methanol nil 5,000 nil 18/06
22) King Daniel Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 20/06
23) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL