Jun 14- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taba O Exim TimberLogs 08/06 08/06 ----- nil 2,402 nil 8,588 2) Six Ace 12 Inter Ocean MS 12/06 12/06 ----- nil Uldg nil 24,450 3) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil 53,418 nil 49,149 4) Santos Express ISS CNTR 13/06 13/06 ----- nil nil nil150/150 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 13/06 13/06 ----- nil nil nil400/430 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 12/06 --- 2) Doric Pioneer Atlantic MS nil 15,000 nil 13/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 2,700 nil 14/06 2) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 14/06 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 14/06 4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/06 5) Gas Cat Pearl Ammonia nil 8,400 nil 14/06 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 14/06 7) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 14/06 8) Jag _Prakash Atlantic MS/HSD 8000/30 nil nil 14/06 9) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 16/06 10) Arietin Atlantic FO 35,000 nil nil 15/06 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 16/06 12) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/06 13) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/06 14) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/06 15) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 100/0 17/06 16) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 18/06 17) PVT Eagle Atlantic Methanol nil 5,000 nil 18/06 18) King Daniel Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 20/06 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/06 20) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/06 21) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/06 22) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/06 23) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL