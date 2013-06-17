Jun 17Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taba O Exim TimberLogs 08/06 08/06 ----- nil 6,193 nil 4,797 2) Jag Prakash Atlantic MS/HSD 14/06 16/06 -----831/149 nil nil 168 3) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 16/06 16/06 ----- nil nil 267 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Doric Pioneer Atlantic MS nil 15,000 nil 13/06 --- 2) Arietin Atlantic FO 35,000 nil nil 16/06 --- 3) Gati Majestic Poseidon Imp/Exp nil nil 100/0 16/06 17/06 4) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/260 17/06 --- 5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 17/06 17/06 6) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 17/06 17/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 18/06 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 18/06 3) Zim Europa Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 18/06 4) PVT Eagle Atlantic Methanol nil 5,000 nil 18/06 5) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 19/06 6) Gao Cheng-2 J M Baxi Methanol nil 10,300 nil 20/06 7) King Daniel Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 20/06 8) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 20/06 9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 20/06 10) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 21/06 11) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 22/06 12) Front Ardenne GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 23/06 13) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 24/06 14) Manila Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 26/06 15) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL