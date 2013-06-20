Jun 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taba O Exim TimberLogs 08/06 08/06 ----- nil 8,298 nil 2,692 2) Arietin Atlantic FO 16/06 18/06 ----- 5,092 nil nil 33,408 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 18/06 19/06 20/06 5,520 nil nil 2,980 4) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 18/06 19/06 20/06 nil 22,286 nil 26,010 5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/06 20/06 ----- nil TOCOME nil 16,000 6) Gao Cheng-2 JMB Methanol 20/06 20/06 ----- nil TOCOME nil 10,300 7) King Daniel Inter Ocean CBFS 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil TOCOME nil 10,000 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil nil nil250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 35,000 nil 18/06 --- 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/06 20/06 3) PVT Eagle Atlantic Methanol nil 5,000 nil 20/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 21/06 2) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/06 3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/06 4) Elegant Victoria AISSA Naphtha 20,000 nil nil 24/06 5) Front Ardenne GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 24/06 6) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/06 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/06 8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/06 9) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 24/06 10) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 25/06 11) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 25/06 12) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/06 13) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/06 14) Bow Santos Pearl Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 26/06 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/06 16) Kota Harum PIL CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/06 17) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 28/06 18) Argent Hibicus JMB Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 29/06 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 20) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/07 21) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL