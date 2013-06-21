Jun 21Port conditions ofKochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taba O Exim TimberLogs 08/06 08/06 ----- nil 8,794 nil 2,196 2) Arietin Atlantic FO 16/06 18/06 ----- 20,448 nil nil 18,052 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/06 20/06 23/06 nil 4,200 nil 8,400 4) Gao Cheng-2 J M Baxi Methanol 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil 6,500 nil 3,800 5) King Daniel Inter Ocean CBFS 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil 6,481 nil 8,191 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil nil772 /22239 /303 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 20/06 20/06 21/06 nil nil 285 /41 22,007 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 35,000 nil 18/06 --- 2) PVT Eagle Atlantic Methanol nil 5,000 nil 20/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 22/06 2) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/06 3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/06 4) Elegant Victoria AISSA Naphtha 20,000 nil nil 24/06 5) Front Ardenne GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 24/06 6) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/06 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/06 8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/06 9) Kota Nipah PIL CNTR nil nil 0 /400 24/06 10) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 25/06 11) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 25/06 12) Naratoni Bridge Atlantic MS nil 22,000 nil 25/06 13) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/06 14) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/06 15) Bow Santos Pearl Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 26/06 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/06 17) Kota Harum PIL CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/06 18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 27/06 19) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 28/06 20) Argent Hibicus J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 29/06 21) Glory River Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 29/06 22) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 23) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/07 24) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 03/07 25) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL