Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jun 24- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/HSD 18/06 22/06 ----- TOCOME 12,985 nil 0/6500 2) Front Ardenne GAC Crude oil 24/06 24/06 ----- nil TOCOME nil 134,559 3) Kota Nipah PIL CNTR 24/06 24/06 24/06 nil nil nil 0/400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Elegant Victoria AISSA Naphtha 20,000 nil nil 24/06 --- 2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/06 24/06 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 25/06 2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 25/06 3) Naratoni Bridge Atlantic MS nil 22,000 nil 25/06 4) Glory River Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 25/06 5) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/06 6) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/06 7) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/06 8) Bow Santos Pearl Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 26/06 9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/06 10) Kota Harum PIL CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/06 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 27/06 12) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 28/06 13) Argent Hibicus JMB Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 29/06 14) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 15) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/07 16) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 03/07 17) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 18) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,300 06/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.