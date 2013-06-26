Jun 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Front Ardenne GAC Crude oil 24/06 24/06 26/06 nil105,312 nil 29,247 2) Elegant Victoria AISSA Naphtha 24/06 25/06 ----- 4,144 nil nil 17,856 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 25/06 25/06 26/06 nil nil 124/-125/275 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Narodoni Bridge Atlantic MS nil 22,000 nil 25/06 --- 2) Glory River Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/06 --- 3) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/06 --- 4) Bow Santos Pearl Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 26/06 TBT 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,300 nil nil 26/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/06 2) Kota Harum PIL CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/06 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 28/06 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/06 5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 28/06 6) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/06 7) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog nil 7,284 nil 30/06 8) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/06 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/06 10) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 01/07 12) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/07 13) Pretty Keel Raja Sand nil 21,000 nil 02/07 14) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/07 15) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 03/07 16) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 17) Argent Hibicus J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 05/07 18) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,300 06/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL