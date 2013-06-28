BRIEF-Gateway Distriparks' 5th rail linked container terminal been notified for handling container traffic
* Says 5th rail linked container terminal of co's unit in Ahmedabad notified by Western Railway for handling container traffic
Jun 28Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 25/06 26/06 ----- nil nil 249/275 COMP 2) Narodoni Bridge Atlantic MS 25/06 27/06 ----- nil 8,514 nil 14,161 3) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR 26/06 28/06 ----- nil nil TOCOM250/250 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 26/06 27/06 ----- 729 nil nil 6,621 5) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 28/06 28/06 ----- nil TOCOM nil 59,342 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Glory River Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/06 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 29/06 2) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/06 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/06 4) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 30/06 5) Kenza Atlantic LDO 4,000 nil nil 30/06 .) nil Atlantic LDO 8,000 nil nil 30/06 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 01/07 7) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog nil 7,284 nil 01/07 8) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 01/07 10) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/07 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/07 12) Pretty Keel Raja Illum Sand nil 21,000 nil 02/07 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/07 14) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 03/07 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/07 16) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 350/250 04/07 17) Argent Hibicus J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 05/07 18) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/07 20) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1300/- 06/07 21) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/07 22) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says 5th rail linked container terminal of co's unit in Ahmedabad notified by Western Railway for handling container traffic
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.