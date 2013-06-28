Jun 28Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 25/06 26/06 ----- nil nil 249/275 COMP 2) Narodoni Bridge Atlantic MS 25/06 27/06 ----- nil 8,514 nil 14,161 3) Uni Perfect Evergreen CNTR 26/06 28/06 ----- nil nil TOCOM250/250 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 26/06 27/06 ----- 729 nil nil 6,621 5) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 28/06 28/06 ----- nil TOCOM nil 59,342 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Glory River Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/06 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 29/06 2) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/06 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/06 4) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 30/06 5) Kenza Atlantic LDO 4,000 nil nil 30/06 .) nil Atlantic LDO 8,000 nil nil 30/06 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 01/07 7) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog nil 7,284 nil 01/07 8) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/07 9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 01/07 10) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/07 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/07 12) Pretty Keel Raja Illum Sand nil 21,000 nil 02/07 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/07 14) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 03/07 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/07 16) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 350/250 04/07 17) Argent Hibicus J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 05/07 18) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 05/07 19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/07 20) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1300/- 06/07 21) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/07 22) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL