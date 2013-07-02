Jul 02- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 28/06 28/06 ----- nil 57,808 nil 1,534
2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic MS/HSD 30/06 30/06 ----- 10,158 nil nil COMP
3) Kenza Atlantic FO/LDO 30/06 01/07 ----- 1,196 nil nil 6,804
4) M Avon Maersk CNTR 01/07 01/07 02/07 nil nil 578/180 98/454
5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 02/07 02/07 ----- nil nil nil250/250
6) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 02/07 02/07 ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 30/06 02/07
2) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog nil 7,284 nil 01/07 ---
3) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/07 02/07
4) Pretty Keel Raja Illuminate nil 21,000 nil 02/07 02/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 04/07
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/07
3) Argent Hibicus JMB Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 04/07
4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 04/07
5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 05/07
6) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 350/250 05/07
7) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 05/07
8) Ace Spirit Kinship Cement nil 3,000 nil 05/07
9) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/07
10) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 11,900 nil 05/07
11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/07
12) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/07
13) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 06/07
14) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/07
15) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/07
16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/07
17) Indira Gnahdi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/07
18) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/07
19) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1300/0 09/07
20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07
21) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07
22) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/07
23) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 15/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL