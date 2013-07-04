Jul 04- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pretty Keel Raja Illuminate 02/07 01/07 05/07 nil 1,350 nil 19,464 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 30/06 02/07 04/07 nil 51,393 nil nil 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 04/07 04/07 ----- nil nil nil250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog nil 7,284 nil 01/07 --- 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 04/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Argent Hibicus JMB Ph Acid nil 9,430 nil 05/07 2) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 05/07 3) Ace Spirit Kinship Cement nil 3,000 nil 05/07 4) Tao Brave Admiral Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 05/07 5) Dong A Iris Samudra Benzene 3,000 nil nil 06/07 6) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 11,900 nil 06/07 7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/07 8) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 06/07 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 06/07 10) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 07/07 11) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/07 12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/07 13) Indira Gnahdi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/07 14) High Glow Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 08/07 15) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/07 16) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1300/0 09/07 17) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber nil Uldg nil 10/07 18) Conti Anping ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07 19) OS Breeze Samudra Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 11/07 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07 21) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/07 22) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07 23) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/07 24) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 15/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL