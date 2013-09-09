BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Niamul Mowla O Exim Timber Logs 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 3,124 nil 674 2) Ice Beam Inter Ocean CBFS 08/09 08/09 09/09 nil 10,500 nil 3,360 3) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 08/09 08/09 ----- 5,324 nil nil 29,676 4) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR 09/09 09/09 ----- nil nil n.a.300/300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Naphtha 8,500 nil nil 06/09 --- 2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/09 TBT 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 --- 4) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 8,300 nil nil 09/09 TBT 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 16,000 nil nil 09/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Boston Atlantic Crude oil nil 253,000 nil 10/09 2) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 10/09 3) Overseas Kilim GAC Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 11/09 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 5) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 12/09 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 12/09 7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 12/09 8) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 9) Highbury Park Atlantic Sup Acid nil 10,000 nil 12/09 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/09 11) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil n.a. nil 13/09 12) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 13/09 13) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil n.a. nil 14/09 14) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 550/550 16/09 15) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/09 16) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 17/09 17) Rochester Castle Wilhelmensen Steel Pipes nil 2,560 nil 17/09 18) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil n.a. nil 18/09 19) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 18/09 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 19/09 21) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 320/200 19/09 22) Cape Marin MBKLogistics CNTR nil nil 550/850 19/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 7,000 to 6,850 rupees per maund. The following a