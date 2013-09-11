Sep 11Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 08/09 08/09 ----- 33,517 nil nil nil 2) Boston Atlantic Crude oil 10/09 10/09 ----- nil 65,469 nil 188,175 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 09/09 11/09 ----- nil nil nil 16,000 4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Naphtha 06/09 11/09 ----- Ldg nil nil 8,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Overseas Kilimanj GAC Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 11/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Highbury Park Atlantic Suphuric A nil 10,000 nil 13/09 2) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 14/09 3) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 10,500 nil 14/09 4) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 117,000 nil 14/09 5) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil 3 Cont. nil 15/09 6) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 15/09 7) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil Uldg nil 16/09 8) Rochester Castle Wilhelmensen Steel Pipes nil 2,560 nil 17/09 9) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil Uldg nil 18/09 10) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 18/09 11) Alterego II Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 20/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL