Sep 11Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 08/09 08/09 ----- 33,517 nil nil nil
2) Boston Atlantic Crude oil 10/09 10/09 ----- nil 65,469 nil 188,175
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 09/09 11/09 ----- nil nil nil 16,000
4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Naphtha 06/09 11/09 ----- Ldg nil nil 8,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Overseas Kilimanj GAC Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 11/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Highbury Park Atlantic Suphuric A nil 10,000 nil 13/09
2) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 14/09
3) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 10,500 nil 14/09
4) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 117,000 nil 14/09
5) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil 3 Cont. nil 15/09
6) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 15/09
7) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil Uldg nil 16/09
8) Rochester Castle Wilhelmensen Steel Pipes nil 2,560 nil 17/09
9) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil Uldg nil 18/09
10) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 18/09
11) Alterego II Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 20/09
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL