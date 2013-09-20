Sep 20Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rochester Castle Wilhelmensen Steel Pipes 17/09 17/09 ----- nil 1,190 nil 1,369 2) Impros Inter Ocean FO 17/09 18/09 ----- 15,110 nil nil 17,890 3) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 16/09 18/09 20/09 nil 5,650 nil 690 4) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol 19/09 19/09 20/09 nil 1,449 nil COMP GAC Acetone 19/09 19/09 20/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Dawn Meerut Inter Ocean Naphtha 16/09 20/09 ----- TOCOM nil nil 17,000 6) CMA CGM Topaz CMA CGM CNTR 19/09 20/09 20/09 nil nil n.a.200/150 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/09 20/09 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) All Cargo Susheel Caravel CNTR 19/09 19/09 ----- nil nil 208/69 33/114 9) Alterego II Atlantic Crude oil 20/09 20/09 20/09 nil TOCOM nil 34,040 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 244/357 18/09 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 18/09 TBT 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 550/550 19/09 TBT 4) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD nil 26,000 nil 20/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sorabji CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/09 2) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/09 3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 23/09 4) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/09 5) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 23/09 6) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,400 nil 24/09 7) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/200 24/09 8) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 24/09 9) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/09 10) Ocean Voyager Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 108 nil 26/09 11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 26/09 12) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 26/09 13) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/09 14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 26/09 15) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 30/09 16) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/09 17) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10 18) Cape Marine MBKLogistics CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/10 19) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 04/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL