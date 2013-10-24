UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Oct 24Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 21/10 21/10 ----- nil 17 nil 1,800 2) Kassos Warrier Inter Ocean Crude oil 21/10 21/10 ----- nil 188,680 nil 69,045 3) Dawn Meerut Inter Ocean Naphtha 23/10 23/10 ----- 9,801 nil nil 15,199 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 20/10 23/10 24/10 nil nil 140/--263/273 5) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR 23/10 23/10 ----- nil nil 303/172 28/191 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 21/10 24/10 ----- nil nil nil231/260 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 22/10 TBT 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 23/10 TBT 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 24/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/10 2) F S Diamond O Exim TimberLogs nil 3,600 nil 25/10 3) Peter Paul Atlantic Methanol nil 5,250 nil 25/10 4) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 17,000 nil 25/10 Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 25/10 5) Cape Moss Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/10 6) Prudent Atlantic MS 20,000 nil nil 26/10 7) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO nil n.a. nil 26/10 8) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 27/10 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/10 10) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/10 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/10 12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 28/10 13) Ocean Power Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 130 nil 29/10 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/10 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 31/10 16) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/11 17) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/11 18) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/11 19) Gloria Pearl Machinery nil 121 nil 02/11 20) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/11 21) Ottoman Tenacity GAC Crude oil nil 132,000 nil 04/11 22) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 05/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)