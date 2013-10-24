Oct 24Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 21/10 21/10 ----- nil 17 nil 1,800 2) Kassos Warrier Inter Ocean Crude oil 21/10 21/10 ----- nil 188,680 nil 69,045 3) Dawn Meerut Inter Ocean Naphtha 23/10 23/10 ----- 9,801 nil nil 15,199 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 20/10 23/10 24/10 nil nil 140/--263/273 5) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR 23/10 23/10 ----- nil nil 303/172 28/191 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 21/10 24/10 ----- nil nil nil231/260 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 22/10 TBT 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 23/10 TBT 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 24/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/10 2) F S Diamond O Exim TimberLogs nil 3,600 nil 25/10 3) Peter Paul Atlantic Methanol nil 5,250 nil 25/10 4) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 17,000 nil 25/10 Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 25/10 5) Cape Moss Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/10 6) Prudent Atlantic MS 20,000 nil nil 26/10 7) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO nil n.a. nil 26/10 8) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 27/10 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/10 10) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/10 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/10 12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 28/10 13) Ocean Power Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 130 nil 29/10 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/10 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 31/10 16) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/11 17) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/11 18) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/11 19) Gloria Pearl Machinery nil 121 nil 02/11 20) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/11 21) Ottoman Tenacity GAC Crude oil nil 132,000 nil 04/11 22) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 05/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL