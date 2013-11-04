Nov 04Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) F S Diamond O Exim TimberLogs 25/10 26/10 ----- nil 4,769 nil 553
2) Marka Inter Ocean CBFS 03/11 03/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 11,500
3) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR 03/11 03/11 04/11 nil nil 242/89 36/210
4) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 04/11 04/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 12,497
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 02/11 ---
2) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/11 ---
3) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 03/11 ---
4) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/11 TBT
5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,500 nil nil 04/11 ---
6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/11 TBT
7) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 04/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 05/11
2) Ottoman Tenacity GAC Crude oil nil 132,000 nil 05/11
3) Gloria Pearl Machinery nil 121 nil 05/11
4) Zim Genova Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/11
5) IS Trinity Pearl Sulphur nil 27,500 nil 05/11
6) Bearing Sea Atlantic FO 35,000 nil nil 05/11
7) Prudent Atlantic HSD nil 25,000 nil 05/11
8) Neelambari Atlantic EDC nil 5,000 nil 07/11
9) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 07/11
10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/11
11) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 07/11
12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 07/11
13) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 07/11
15) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/250 08/11
16) Gurukripa Pearl Bauzite nil 1,400 350/250 08/11
17) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/11
18) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/11
19) Cape Moss Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/11
20) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 250/200 10/11
21) Spartan Warrior Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 10/11
22) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 11/11
24) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 13/11
25) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/11
26) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL