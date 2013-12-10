BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Dec 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today 03 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Om Shakti O Exim TimberLog 06/12 08/12 ----- nil 1,089 nil 14,071 2) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR 07/12 08/12 ----- nil nil 316/275 n.a. 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR 09/12 09/12 10/12 nil nil 546/386 38/222 4) Rickmers Chitta ULA Machinery 10/12 10/12 11/12 TOCOM nil nil 366 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 04/12 TBT 2) Kenza Atlantic FO 5,000 nil nil 04/12 --- 3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic MS/HSD nil nil n.a. 04/12 --- 4) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/12 TBT 5) Beihai Park Atlantic Ph Acid nil 5,000 nil 10/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 11/12 2) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 11/12 3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 11/12 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 12/12 5) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic MS nil 25,000 nil 12/12 6) Kota Naluri PIL CNTR nil nil 300/200 13/12 7) Sea Crystal Samudra EDC nil 3,120 nil 13/12 8) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 1,900 nil 13/12 9) Blumingdale GAC Machinery nil 504 nil 13/12 10) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 100/450 14/12 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 14/12 12) OEL Shreyas Caravel CNTR nil nil 350/300 14/12 13) Leo Mono Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/12 14) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/12 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/400 16/12 16) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 2,300 nil 16/12 17) Delta Tolmi GAC Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 19/12 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 19/12 19) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/12 20) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees