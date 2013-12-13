MEDIA-Indian online grocer BigBasket in talks to raise $150 mln for expansion - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Dec 13Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Om Shakti O Exim TimberLog 06/12 08/12 ----- nil 5,174 nil 9,986 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 04/12 10/12 14/12 nil nil 174/447 n.a. 3) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 11/12 11/12 ----- nil 5,000 nil 7,517 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 11/12 11/12 ----- nil 4,673 2,677 5) Dawn Meerut Benline Naphtha 12/12 12/12 ----- 986 nil nil 12,014 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 11/12 --- 2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic MS nil 25,000 nil 12/12 TBT 3) Sea Crystal Samudra EDC nil 3,120 nil 13/12 TBT 4) Blumingdale GAC Machinery nil 504 nil 13/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 100/450 14/12 2) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 1,900 nil 14/12 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 15/12 4) Leo Mono Evergreen CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/12 5) Zim Zamaica Zim CNTR nil nil 135/150 15/12 6) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 2,300 nil 16/12 7) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/12 8) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/400 16/12 9) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/12 10) OEL Shreyas Caravel CNTR nil nil 350/300 18/12 11) Ocean Land O Exim Timber nil 8,609 nil 18/12 12) Delta Tolmi GAC Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 19/12 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 19/12 14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 400/400 19/12 15) Desh Shobha Jairam Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 19/12 16) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 400/400 20/12 17) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/12 18) CMA CGM Topaz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/12 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/12 20) Poseidon Pearl Illumi Sand nil 15,750 nil 24/12 21) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,929 nil 26/12 22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 26/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,255.51 per ounce at 0334 GMT, while U.S. gold f
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy