MEDIA-Bharti Airtel to soon enter home automation or smart home segment with IoT - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Mar 06Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harar Pearl Sulphur 16/02 05/03 06/03 nil 23,501 nil COMP 2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil nil 24/- 208/- 3) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol 06/03 06/03 06/03 nil TOCOM nil 1,482 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dawn Madurai Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 03/03 --- 2) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 06/03 TBT 3) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 06/03 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 07/03 2) ANL Warringa CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/03 3) PVT Eagle J M Baxi Methanol nil 5,000 nil 07/03 4) Lal Bahadur Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 08/03 5) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 08/03 6) Tanbinh 69 O Exim TimberLog nil 20,397 nil 08/03 7) Jag Padma Benline Naphtha 18,000 nil nil 08/03 8) Sima Prestige MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 09/03 9) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 10/03 10) Desh Samman Maersk Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 10/03 11) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,875 nil 11/03 12) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 11/03 13) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 12/03 14) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/03 15) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 13/03 16) Vine-2 Kisnhip Cement nil 12,500 nil 13/03 17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 13/03 18) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03 19) Lake Deer Benline Scrap nil 26,600 nil 16/03 20) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 16/03 21) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/03 22) Aagistri Atlantic Crude oil nil 180,000 nil 16/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
April 25 Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on a market-friendly French presidential vote, although tensions over North Korea offered support for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,275 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion prices fell about 0.7 percent in the previous session after touching $1,265.90, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,276.60 an ounce