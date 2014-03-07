Mar 07Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR 06/03 06/03 ----- nil nil 331/611 -/100
2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 06/03 06/03 07/03 nil nil 192/-279/270
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dawn Madurai Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 03/03 ---
2) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 07/03 TBT
3) ANL Warringa CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/03 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 08/03
2) Lal Bahadur Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 08/03
3) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 08/03
4) Tanbinh 69 O Exim TimberLog nil 20,397 nil 08/03
5) Jag Padma Benline Naphtha 18,000 nil nil 08/03
6) Sima Prestige MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 09/03
7) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 10/03
8) Desh Samman Maersk Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 10/03
9) PVT Eagle J M Baxi Methanol nil 5,000 nil 11/03
10) Fianga Atlantic Methanol nil 4,000 nil 11/03
11) Endurance Kinship Cement nil 8,000 nil 11/03
12) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 11/03
13) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite nil 2,100 nil 12/03
14) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 12/03
15) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/03
16) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 13/03
17) Vine-2 Kisnhip Cement nil 12,500 nil 13/03
18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 13/03
19) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,875 nil 13/03
20) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03
21) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/03
22) Lake Deer Benline Scrap nil 26,600 nil 16/03
23) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 16/03
24) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/03
25) Aagistri Atlantic Crude oil nil 180,000 nil 16/03
26) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/03
27) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 18/03
28) Copen Hanger Pearl Gen Cargo nil 157 nil 19/03
29) Ocean Fortune Pearl Gen Cargo nil 63 nil 19/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL