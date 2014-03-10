Mar 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 69 O Exim TimberLog 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 3,642 nil 16,748 2) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR 08/03 09/03 ----- nil nil 211/55 140/358 3) Jag Padma Benline Naphtha 08/03 09/03 ----- 7,620 nil nil 12,380 4) Desh Samman Maersk Crude oil 10/03 10/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 65,431 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dawn Madurai Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 03/03 --- 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 08/03 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 10/03 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PVT Eagle J M Baxi Methanol nil 5,000 nil 11/03 2) Fianga Atlantic Methanol nil 4,000 nil 11/03 3) Endurance Kinship Cement nil 8,000 nil 11/03 4) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 11/03 5) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite nil 2,100 nil 12/03 6) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 12/03 7) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/03 8) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 13/03 9) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 13/03 10) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,875 nil 13/03 11) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03 12) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/03 13) Vine-2 Kisnhip Cement nil 12,500 nil 15/03 14) Lake Deer Benline Scrap nil 26,600 nil 16/03 15) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 16/03 16) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/03 17) Aagistri Atlantic Crude oil nil 180,000 nil 16/03 18) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/03 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 17/03 20) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 18/03 21) Ocean Fortune Pearl Gen Cargo nil 63 nil 18/03 22) Copen Hanger Pearl Gen Cargo nil 157 nil 19/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL