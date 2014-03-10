Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Mar 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 69 O Exim TimberLog 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 3,642 nil 16,748 2) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR 08/03 09/03 ----- nil nil 211/55 140/358 3) Jag Padma Benline Naphtha 08/03 09/03 ----- 7,620 nil nil 12,380 4) Desh Samman Maersk Crude oil 10/03 10/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 65,431 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dawn Madurai Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 03/03 --- 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 08/03 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 10/03 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PVT Eagle J M Baxi Methanol nil 5,000 nil 11/03 2) Fianga Atlantic Methanol nil 4,000 nil 11/03 3) Endurance Kinship Cement nil 8,000 nil 11/03 4) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 11/03 5) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite nil 2,100 nil 12/03 6) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 12/03 7) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/03 8) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 13/03 9) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 13/03 10) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,875 nil 13/03 11) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03 12) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/03 13) Vine-2 Kisnhip Cement nil 12,500 nil 15/03 14) Lake Deer Benline Scrap nil 26,600 nil 16/03 15) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 16/03 16) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/03 17) Aagistri Atlantic Crude oil nil 180,000 nil 16/03 18) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/03 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 17/03 20) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 18/03 21) Ocean Fortune Pearl Gen Cargo nil 63 nil 18/03 22) Copen Hanger Pearl Gen Cargo nil 157 nil 19/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR