Mar 13Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today 04 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tanbinh 69 O Exim TimberLog 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 10,230 nil 10,159 2) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR 08/03 09/03 13/03 nil nil351 /422 nil 3) Fianga Atlantic Methanol 11/03 11/03 ----- nil 4,000 nil nil 4) Endurance Kinship Cement 11/03 11/03 13/03 nil 7,200 nil 1,270 5) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 11/03 11/03 ----- 27,500 nil nil 12,500 6) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 08/03 12/03 13/03 4,860 nil nil 2,490 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 11/03 TBT 2) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite nil 2,100 nil 13/03 3) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 350/350 13/03 --- 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 13/03 TBT 5) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,875 nil 13/03 TBT 6) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/03 TBT 7) Kenza Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 13/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PVT Eagle J M Baxi Methanol nil 5,000 nil 14/03 2) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 14/03 3) Vine-2 Kisnhip Cement nil 12,500 nil 15/03 4) Jag Prabha Atlantic MS nil 20,000 nil 15/03 5) Lake Deer Benline Scrap nil 26,600 nil 16/03 6) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil 100/80 16/03 7) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/03 8) Aagistri Atlantic Crude oil nil 180,000 nil 16/03 9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 16/03 10) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 17/03 11) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 17/03 12) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 17/03 13) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 17/03 14) Voyager J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/03 15) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 18/03 16) Ismail Deeb O Exim Timber nil 20,000 nil 18/03 17) Ocean Fortune Pearl Gen Cargo nil 63 nil 19/03 18) Deutschland GAC Cruise nil nil nil 19/03 19) Copen Hagen Pearl Gen Cargo nil 157 nil 21/03 20) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil nil 21/03 21) Sima Prestige MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 19/03 22) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 20/03 23) Al Yasat Benline Rock Phos nil 43,000 nil 22/03 24) Costa Deliziosa J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/03 25) Zao Galaxy J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,961 nil 26/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL