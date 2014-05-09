May 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harmony Merchant Sand 02/05 02/05 ----- nil 30,233 nil 8,638 2) Prudent Atlantic HSD 05/05 05/05 ----- nil 29,978 nil 10,022 3) Jag Padma Sorabji HSD 07/05 07/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 28,286 4) Lahore Express Adsteam Imp/Exp 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil 118 /087 /261 5) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil 08/05 08/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 50,517 6) OEL Colombo Relay Imp/Exp 08/05 09/05 ----- nil nil nil800/500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Pride Pearl Gen Cargo nil 544 nil 04/05 --- 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 07/05 --- 3) Swarna Mala Ancheril Naphtha/MS nil 4,200 nil 07/05 --- .) nil Ancheril Naphtha/MS nil 59,000 nil 07/05 --- 4) Jag Prabha Atlantic HSD 40,000 nil nil 07/05 --- 5) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,671 nil 08/05 --- 6) Front Brabant GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 08/05 09/05 7) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Shreyas Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 350/300 10/05 2) Gati Majestic Poseidon Imp/Exp nil nil 200/120 10/05 3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 10/05 4) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/05 5) Arabian Orchid GAC Methnaol nil 1,500 nil 11/05 6) Sima Prestige MBK Imp/Exp nil nil 0/200 11/05 7) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 12/05 8) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 12/05 9) AllCargo Susheela Pearl Machinery nil 2,198 nil 13/05 10) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 13/05 11) Indiria Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 13/05 12) Jakartha Express Adsteam Imp/Exp nil nil 350/450 14/05 13) Sima Perfect MBK Imp/Exp nil nil 200/200 14/05 14) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 15/05 15) OEL Colombo Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 800/500 15/05 16) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 15/05 17) OEL Colombo Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 800/500 15/05 18) Evina Aaron Sand nil 51,300 nil 16/05 19) ETC ISS Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 67,000 nil 18/05 20) Sima Saphire MBK Imp/Exp nil nil 78/220 18/05 21) Neelambari Atlantic EDC nil 6,000 nil 18/05 22) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 19/05 23) Sima Perfect MBK Imp/Exp nil nil 200/200 21/05 24) Gati Majestic Poseidon Imp/Exp nil nil 200/120 22/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL