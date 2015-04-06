Apr 06Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today 04
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) AP Astarea MBK Salt 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 29,508 nil 6,491
2) Darya Jaan MBK Cement 03/04 03/04 ----- nil 10,400 nil 3,168
3) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil 04/04 04/05 06/04 nil 91,695 nil 29,381
4) Golar Snow Inter Ocean LNG 05/04 05/04 ----- 110 nil nil 1,035
5) All Cargo SusheelaMBK Machinery 05/04 06/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 750
6) Apinya Naree MBK Cement 03/04 06/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 20,024
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meena MBK CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/04 TBT
2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 06/04 TBT
3) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,200 nil 06/04 TBT
4) Doraodus Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 06/04 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Taroko MBK CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/02
2) Longavi ISS CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/04
3) SSL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/04
4) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/04
5) Gati Majestic MBK CNTR nil nil 200/120 10/04
6) Hammonia Galicia Zim CNTR nil nil 375/375 11/04
7) United Idean GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 11/04
8) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 11/04
9) Spirit of Mumbai MBK CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/04
10) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 13/04
11) SSL Gujarat Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/04
12) Northern Enter MBK CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/04
13) SSL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/04
14) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/04
15) Darya Jaan MBK Cement nil 14,000 nil 16/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL