Nov 24Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Top Fare SICAL Rock Phos 07/11 12/11 ----- nil 38,694 nil 4,956 2) Lok Prem Jairam Urea 16/11 17/11 24/11 nil 20,637 nil 2,763 3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 19/11 23/11 24/11 nil 25,000 nil 31,507 4) Jindal Kamala Pearl Steel Plate 23/11 24/11 ----- nil 100 nil 3,269 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 24/11 24/11 25/11 nil nil TOCOM 500/600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/11 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,900 nil 23/11 --- 3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/11 TBT 4) Harsha Prem n.a. MS/HSD nil 10,000 nil 24/11 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eagle Meerut Atlantic HSD nil 10,021 nil 25/11 2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 26/11 3) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO nil 68,000 nil 26/11 4) Dahila CMA CGM CNTR nil nil -/60 26/11 5) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 27/11 6) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 28/11 7) Tampa Bay Seacon CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/11 8) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 29/11 9) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/11 10) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/11 11) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/500 30/11 12) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 135 nil 02/12 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/12

NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL