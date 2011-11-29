Nov 29Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil 27/11 27/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 23/11 28/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 15,900
3) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 28/11 28/11 29/11 nil nil TOCOM 765/750
4) Tampa Bay Seacon CNTR 28/11 28/11 29/11 nil nil TOCOM 250/250
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 8,969 nil nil 27/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/11
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/11
3) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/500 30/11
4) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/12
5) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 135 nil 01/12
6) DGL Forester Pearl Sulphur nil 27,500 nil 01/12
7) Bon Vent Pearl Sulp Acid nil n.a. nil 02/12
8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/12
9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 05/12
10) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/12
11) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12
12) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 15/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL