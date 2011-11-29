Nov 29Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil 27/11 27/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 23/11 28/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 15,900 3) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 28/11 28/11 29/11 nil nil TOCOM 765/750 4) Tampa Bay Seacon CNTR 28/11 28/11 29/11 nil nil TOCOM 250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 8,969 nil nil 27/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/11 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/11 3) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/500 30/11 4) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/12 5) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 135 nil 01/12 6) DGL Forester Pearl Sulphur nil 27,500 nil 01/12 7) Bon Vent Pearl Sulp Acid nil n.a. nil 02/12 8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/12 9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 05/12 10) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/12 11) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12 12) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 15/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL