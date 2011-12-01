Dec 01Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 23/11 28/11 02/12 nil 5,500 nil 10,507
2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR 30/11 30/11 01/12 nil nil 160/- 121/163
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 30/11 30/11 ----- nil nil 545/93 218/606
4) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery 01/12 01/12 01/12 nil TOCOM nil 135
5) DGL Forester Pearl Sulphur 01/12 01/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 27,500
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 02/12
2) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 02/12
3) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/500 03/12
4) Pataloka J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 04/12
5) Bon Vent Pearl Sulph Acid nil n.a. nil 04/12
6) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 58,000 nil 04/12
7) Nogogini J M Baxi Benzene nil 4,000 nil 05/12
8) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/12
9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 05/12
10) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 05/12
11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 06/12
12) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil nil 07/12
13) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 11/12
14) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12
15) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 13/12
16) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 15/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL