Jan 23Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DL Cosmos GAC Naphtha 19/01 20/01 23/01 33,557 nil nil 1,443 2) Arrilah-I Benline RockPhos 20/01 21/01 ----- nil 6,260 nil 27,700 3) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 23/01 23/01 24/01 nil nil TOCOM584/411 4) Gotland Spirit Wilhelsmen Crude oil 23/01 23/01 ----- nil TOCOM nil 68,882 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/01 2) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 24/01 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/01 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 25/01 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 26/01 6) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/01 7) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 26/01 8) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 27/01 9) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 27/01 10) Jindal Kamla West Ship SteelPipe nil 3,700 nil 28/01 11) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 29/01 12) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/02 13) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/02 14) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 06/02 15) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 07/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL