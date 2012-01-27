Jan 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Arrilah-I Benline RockPhos 20/01 21/01 30/01 nil 24,339 nil 9,621 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 25/01 26/01 ----- nil TOCOM nil 16,000 3) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil 27/01 27/01 ----- nil TOCOM nil 200,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 27/01 TBT 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic Reformate nil 8,000 nil 27/01 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/01 2) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 28/01 3) Jindal Kamla West Ship SteelPipe nil 3,700 nil 28/01 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 29/01 5) Jag Prakash Sorabji HSD/MS nil 40,000 nil 29/01 6) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 29/01 7) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 30/01 8) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 30/01 9) Purwati J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 01/02 10) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 01/02 11) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/02 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 02/02 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/02 14) Pratibha Bheema AISSA Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 03/02 15) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/02 16) Evergenia AISSA Crude oil nil 262,000 nil 05/02 17) Kota Nazar john Keels CNTR nil nil 400/400 05/02 18) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 07/02 19) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil n.a. nil 09/02 20) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 12/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL