Feb 02- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jag Prakash Sorabji HSD/MS 29/01 30/01 02/02 nil 20,017/5,468 nil 9/14,552
2) Purwati JMB Methanol 01/02 01/02 02/02 nil 3,092 nil COMP
3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 01/02 01/02 02/02 nil 2,135 nil 22,865
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Swarna Kalash Jairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 31/01 ---
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 02/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Bheema AISSA Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 03/02
2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/02
3) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 450/450 04/02
4) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/02
5) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 05/02
6) Orchids Atlantic FO nil 3,800 nil 05/02
7) Evergenia AISSA Crude oil nil 262,000 nil 06/02
8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 06/02
9) Donna Pearl Sulphur nil 19,500 nil 06/02
10) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 06/02
11) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/02
12) Kota Nazar john Keels CNTR nil nil 400/400 08/02
13) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/02
14) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 08/02
15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 08/02
16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 09/02
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 09/02
18) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil Uldg nil 09/02
19) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 12/02
20) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL