Feb 09- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 04/02 04/02 ----- nil 10,500/9,500 nil COMP Atlantic HSD/MS 04/02 04/02 ----- 3,780/9,520 nil nil 9,220/920 2) Donna Pearl Sulphur 07/02 07/02 ----- nil 9,243 nil 10,358 3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 08/02 08/02 09/02 nil nil 221/30 -/397 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 08/02 08/02 09/02 2,196 nil nil 26,804 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 09/02 09/02 10/02 nil nil n.a.376 400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 07/02 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 08/02 --- 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil n.a. nil 10/02 2) Kota Nazar John Keels CNTR nil nil 400/400 10/02 3) Triumph Ancheril MS/HSD nil 4,800/7,000 nil 10/02 4) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 11/02 5) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/02 6) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 11/02 7) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 12/02 8) Jindal Kamla West Ship S Pipes nil 3,700 nil 12/02 9) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 12/02 10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 13/02 11) Hingh Challenge Inter Ocean Naphtha 34,000 nil nil 13/02 12) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil 112,000 nil 15/02 13) Ocean Winner Sorabji G Cargo nil 380 nil 15/02 14) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/02 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 16/02 16) Catalonia GAC Zinc nil 9,967 nil 16/02 17) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/02 18) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 19/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL