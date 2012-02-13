Feb 13- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 03 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Donna Pearl Sulphur 07/02 07/02 13/02 nil 11,603 nil 7,998 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/02 12/02 ----- nil nil nil 15,000 3) Triumph Ancheril MS/HSD 10/02 10/02 ----- nil nil nil 4,800/7,000 4) Jindal Kamla West Ship SteelPipes 12/02 12/02 ----- nil nil nil 3,700 5) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 12/02 12/02 13/02 n.a. nil nil n.a. 6) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR 12/02 12/02 13/02 nil nil nil300/300 7) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil 11/02 13/02 ----- nil nil nil 80,000 8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 13/02 13/02 14/02 nil nil nil765/750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 11/02 --- 2) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil n.a. nil 12/02 TBT 3) Hingh Challenge Inter Ocean Naphtha 34,000 nil nil 13/02 TBT 4) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 13/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil 112,000 nil 15/02 2) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/02 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 16/02 4) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 380 nil 17/02 5) Catalonia GAC Zinc nil 9,967 nil 17/02 6) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/02 7) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 19/02 8) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 19/02 9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 20/02 10) Lalbahadur Shastr Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL