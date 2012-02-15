Feb 15Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/02 12/02 ----- nil 10,100 nil 5,810 2) Hingh Challenge Inter Ocean Naphtha 13/02 13/02 16/02 21,195 nil nil 13,805 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR 11/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 449 /8074 /423 4) Maharshe Karve Jairam Crude oil 14/02 14/02 16/02 nil 35,751 nil 50,635 5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 14/02 14/02 16/02 10,048 nil nil 18,952 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil 112,000 nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 16/02 2) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 17/02 3) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 380 nil 17/02 4) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 17/02 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/02 6) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 18/02 7) Roy Maersk Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 18/02 8) Catalonia GAC Zinc nil 9,967 nil 19/02 9) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 19/02 10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 20/02 11) Lalbahadur ShastriJairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/02 12) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 13) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 21/02 14) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 15) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02 16) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL