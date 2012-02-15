Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/02 12/02 ----- nil 10,100 nil 5,810 2) Hingh Challenge Inter Ocean Naphtha 13/02 13/02 16/02 21,195 nil nil 13,805 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR 11/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil 449 /8074 /423 4) Maharshe Karve Jairam Crude oil 14/02 14/02 16/02 nil 35,751 nil 50,635 5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 14/02 14/02 16/02 10,048 nil nil 18,952 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil 112,000 nil 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 16/02 2) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 17/02 3) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 380 nil 17/02 4) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 17/02 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/02 6) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 18/02 7) Roy Maersk Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 18/02 8) Catalonia GAC Zinc nil 9,967 nil 19/02 9) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 19/02 10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 20/02 11) Lalbahadur ShastriJairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/02 12) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 13) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 21/02 14) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 15) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02 16) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0