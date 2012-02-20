Feb 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo 17/02 17/02 20/02 nil 45 nil 335
2) Catalonia GAC Zinc 19/02 19/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,967
3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil nil n.a.150/150
4) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil nil n.a.765/750
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/02
2) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02
3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02
4) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 23/02
6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02
7) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 23/02
8) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02
9) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02
10) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 26/02
11) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 27/02
12) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02
13) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL