Feb 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo 17/02 17/02 20/02 nil 45 nil 335 2) Catalonia GAC Zinc 19/02 19/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,967 3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil nil n.a.150/150 4) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil nil n.a.765/750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/02 2) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 4) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 23/02 6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02 7) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 23/02 8) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 9) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 10) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 26/02 11) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 27/02 12) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 13) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL